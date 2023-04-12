RHONJ: Teresa Giudice 'Pissed' After Hearing Rumor About Melissa Gorga Kissing Another Man

Bravo

"She's like, 'That makes me sick.' I mean, it's crazy," Jennifer Aydin said of Teresa on the latest episode of "RHONJ."

On the latest episode of the Bravo series, during the cast's trip to Ireland, Jennifer Aydin detailed the jaw-dropping rumor to Danielle Cabral. According to Jennifer, only a couple of people knew about it, including Melissa's sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. And she was hesitant to tell Danielle at first, but eventually gave in.

"Laura was telling me, Margaret told her some rumor that somebody that works with both of them, he opened the backseat of a car and saw Melissa in the backseat with a guy," Jennifer said. "And the person who claims he witnessed it told Margaret that they were making out."

"She was making out with somebody else?" Danielle asked, to which Jennifer replied, "She was making out with another guy."

"That's a bomb, Jen," said Danielle, before then sharing in a confessional, "It is shocking because I don't want to believe it."

Back in the conversation, Jennifer said the allegation is "some serious s---," claiming that Laura -- who is Margaret's ex-friend -- "did not want to tell us."

"She was like, 'Really I can't, this will destroy Melissa,'" she told Danielle. "And Teresa was like, 'I want you to tell me.'"

According to Jennifer, Teresa -- who has been feuding with Melissa and Joe -- was angry after she heard the rumor about her sister-in-law.

"Teresa was so pissed," she said, "because she was like, 'You know what, Jen? I believe it.'"

Danielle then asked if Melissa's alleged infidelity contributed to Teresa's decision not to ask her to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

"Could that be another reason?" a still-shocked Danielle asked Jennifer, who replied, "She was really pissed off at Melissa. She's like, 'That makes me sick.' I mean, it's crazy."

While Danielle said she wouldn't say a word, she admitted in a confessional that she wished she didn't press Jennifer to reveal the rumor.

"I wish I didn't hear. I wish I didn't ask her," she told the Bravo cameras. "I just wish I stayed out of it because now it puts me in the middle."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Tuesday nights on Bravo.