Scheana Shay Photoshopped Lala Kent's Face Over Raquel Leviss in Wedding Photos

Getty

"I don't want that b---h in my photos," the Bravolebrity said of Raquel who served as a bridesmaid at her August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies.

Scheana Shay is opening up about the extensive measures she's taken to salvage her special day.

During an appearance on the "Undressed With Pol' and Patrik" podcast, the 37-year-old "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed she edited Raquel Leviss out of her wedding photos following the Scandoval news.

"I decided to re-edit all of my wedding photos and put Lala [Kent]'s face on Raquel's," Shay explained. "I have to. I don't want that b---h in my photos."

During the "Good as Gold" singer's August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies, Leviss stood at Shay's side as a bridesmaid. At the time, the two had a close relationship until news of Leviss' months-long affair with fellow co-star Tom Sandoval came to light in March -- effectively ending his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

In the aftermath of Scandoval, the 28-year-old reality star claimed that Shay punched her in the face once she found out about the affair following a taping of "Watch What Happens Live," which Shay denied. Leviss filed a temporary restraining order but later dropped it, which allowed the former friends to film the highly anticipated season 10 reunion special of "Vanderpump Rules."

During an episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast last month, Scheana shared her side of the story after denying allegations she punched Leviss.

"No, I did not punch her,” the Bravolebrity said. "As we've established, I can't really form a fist with these nails. There's barkers in this group and there's biters and that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through her."

"When she touched me, I was so enraged. I was like, 'Get off me. Get out of my space. I don't want you anywhere near me,'" she added, claiming she only pushed Raquel away. "I needed her away from me in that moment. That fact that she had not a single tear, no remorse. She sat at the reunion and did not shed one tear."

Shay added she was surprised about the TRO, because she believed the two of them were fine in the first few days after the incident. Shay said she wasn't harassing Leviss and didn't even want to communicate with her when she was hit with the restraining order.