Lala Kent Thinks Tom Sandoval Isn't Capable of Love, Is 'Grossed Out' by Schwartz Not Telling of Affair

Bravo

The "Vanderpump Rules" star also explains why she wasn't as involved in Scheana Shay's wedding trip as much as her co-star might have liked -- and it has everything to do with bridesmaids.

Scheana Shay made headlines when she announced she had digitally replaced Raquel Leviss as one of her bridesmaids with Lala Kent. It might also have helped mend fences between the two "Vanderpump Rules" stars.

While the majority of Lala's appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen inevitably circled around the "scandoval" that has rocked the show and come to dominate these final episodes of the current season, she did talk about about Scheana's wedding trip.

While Scheana seemed a bit upset that Lala was picking and choosing the events to be a part of, Lala summed it up pretty succinctly. "How do you expect me to be at everything but I'm not good enough to be a bridesmaid?" she said. "Like, that's not cool."

While Lala wasn't a bridesmaid, Raquel was. Raquel, of course, is the "other woman" in the cheating scandal that ended Tom Sandoval's long relationship with Ariana Madix.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scheana dropped the first official photo of her with her bridesmaids, and she had indeed digitally replaced Raquel with Lala.

A little revisionist history, perhaps, to separate her big day from a whole lot of scandal. As evidence that things seem to be okay between the women, Lala was one of the first to comment on the post, sharing a heart emoji.

When asked about the affair and who was more to blame, Lala's fellow guest, Gillian Jacobs, quickly sided with the voting audience in saying it was Sandoval, but Lala lays the blame equally at both his and Raquel's feet.

"I think it's a tie because Raquel was the best friend; that's who you lean on when your man does dirty stuff, right?" she argued.

She agreed, however, with Gillian that the relationship between Sandoval and Raquel probably wouldn't last. "He's gonna, like, now see that its real life and he's gonna be like, there isn't much happening, is there?" she said.

As she has done since before the affair went public earlier this year, Lala did not mince her words when it came to Sandoval.

When asked if she thought he and Raquel were in love, she conceded Raquel may be in love with him. As for Sandoval, she said, "I don't think he is in love with her because I think he's incapable of that type of emotion."

She also had some harsh words for Sandoval's best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz. He appeared on "WWHL" last week and Lala thought that whole interview segment was "so cringey."

She first began to say that he should probably talk with a PR team before doing interviews before she paused and laughed, suggesting that maybe she should take her own advice.

One of the things Schwartz said that she didn't like was the idea that the affair was an "open secret" since January and that basically the cast knew it was happening. "I was really grossed out by that," said Lala.

She explained that it was because while he suggested that everyone probably already knew, he was also conceding that he definitely knew. "I feel like if I would have been Schwartz, I would have said, 'If you don't tell her, I'm going to tell her.'"

Schwartz' argument for why he didn't was that Sandoval kept telling him he had a plan to tell Lala and that he was going to take care of it. He also argued that he was kind of wrapped up in his own stuff at the time.

As for the cast knowing, Lala said they were all shocked. She also said that she thinks it's harder sometimes to see things when you're in the middle of it. "I've learned to trust people who are on the fringe," she said. "They see things much more clearly than people who are in it."

Evidence of that may have played out during Scheana's wedding in Mexico on the show. Lala had indicated she was suspicious all the way back to August, which is when the wedding took place. In a clip that's gone viral, it looks as if Sandoval may have grabbed Raquel's butt.

Now, Raquel's butt was blocked in the shot by Ariana herself, as was Tom's hand as he leaned toward her, but it was the way she jumped slightly and reacted, looking back in that direction, that has fans convinced they caught something the cast did not.