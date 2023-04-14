Fans Think Lili Reinhart's New Boy Looks Eerily Similar to Ex Cole Sprouse

Getty

"So she has a type," someone noted, while another wrote, "She's moved on from cole sprouse with a lookalike."

Cole Sprouse may have another lookalike aside from his twin brother Dylan Sprouse.

After Lili Reinhart was photographed locking lips with TikTok star Jack Martin on Monday, fans were quick to point out the striking similarity between the "Riverdale" star's new beau and her ex Sprouse.

Under an Instagram post that captured the moment, one person commented, “Wait, is this Cole Sprouse in the pic or do they just look exactly alike?!”

"So she has a type," someone else noted, while another wrote, "She's moved on from cole sprouse with a lookalike."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Does Jack Martin look just like Cole Sprouse? 😳😳," a user asked.

Though neither Reinhart or Martin have confirmed how they’ve met, fans have also unearthed a video of the "La Brea" actor parodying the "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" alum and his recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

At the time, Sprouse came under fire for smoking indoors throughout the course of his interview as he opened up about his failed romance with Reinhart. Martin later posted a mock video of the interaction on TikTok where he played Cole, at one point the Disney Channel alum was even referred to as a "pompous ass."

"I come on your podcast, unbutton my shirt all the way and chain-smoke American spirits and I'm an a--hole?" the digital creator asked, posing as Sprouse.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

While speaking with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper in March, Sprouse -- who never mentioned Reinhart by name -- said he wasn't going to share "too much" about why he and the actress called it quits, but he stressed that the breakup was "mutual."

"I left," he revealed. "To be honest, when you're in a relationship for that long and someone leaves … it's not a surprise. ... It was time."

The "Five Feet Apart" star admitted that he believes that if he had "loved myself a little more," he "would have left" his relationship with Reinhart "a little earlier."

"I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me," he said. "I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation."