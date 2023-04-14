Real Joe Rogan Issues Warning After AI Joe Rogan Debuts Podcast

YouTube

The AI Rogan -- created with the help of ChatGPT -- is nearly indistinguishable from the real podcaster

Welcome to "The Joe Rogan AI Experience".

After the debut of the above mentioned podcast, featuring an AI generated Joe Rogan powered by ChatGPT, the real-life comedian and podcaster issued a warning.

"This is going to get very slippery, kids," the real Joe Rogan tweeted earlier this week about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

The fake podcast features a conversation between artificially generated versions of Joe Rogan and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. A disclaimer for the pod states that the "ideas and opinions expressed in the podcast are not reflective of [the real Rogan and Altman's] thoughts.”

"Let me tell you folks, this is some next-level stuff we've got going on here today," the AI Rogan states, capturing the real Rogan's inflections and linguistic quirks. “Every single word of this podcast has been generated with the help of ChatGPT...I am not the real Joe Rogan… this is purely fiction."

The eery podcast, which clocks in at almost an hour, shows how powerful this new technology truly is.