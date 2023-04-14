Kerry Washington Sends Support to 'Movie Huzbin' Jamie Foxx Amid Hospitalization

Getty

Kerry Washington has nothing but well-wishes for her "movie huzbin" Jamie Foxx.

The "Scandal" actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback photo from the red carpet of their 2004 film "Ray."

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," Washington captioned the post. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾".

Just a day before, Foxx's daughter Corinne, 29, revealed her father had suffered from a "medical complication."

The statement written on behalf of the Foxx family read, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," it continued. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Washington wasn't the only celebrity to lend her support to the Oscar winner and his family.

Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 14, 2023 @KingJames

LeBron James also took to Twitter to dedicate his kind sentiments to Foxx, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx," he wrote. "Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

The "Django Unchained" actor also received a tribute post from his former "The Jamie Foxx Show" co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

"This an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx," she wrote on Instagram. "J, I love you so much!!! I want & need you to get better soon, sending you light love and prayers."

Viola Davis also posted a photo of the duo to her own feed. "Get well," she captioned the pic. "We need you.... your light, your brilliance. ❤"