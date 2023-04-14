Late Late Show Addresses One Direction Reunion Rumor for James Corden's Last Episode

The CBS talk show responded to reports that the boy band would be making an appearance on Corden's final episode, which will air later this month.
"The Late Late Show" is setting the record straight on the rumor that One Direction will be reuniting for James Corden's final episode on the talk show.
Bad news, Directioners. It looks like it's not happening.
After a report of the boy band's possible appearance began circulating online, "The Late Late Show" shut down the rumor on Thursday, sharing a post to the show's official Twitter account.
"Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn't true," the tweet read, with the show sharing a screengrab of an article about the rumor with the words "false alarm" added on top of it.
"What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th," the post continued.
One Direction consisted of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The former boy band split in 2016, a year after Zayn left the group. Styles, Horan, Payne and Tomlinson appeared on "The Late Late Show" together in 2015, starring in the show's popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment.
In the years that followed, the four members -- who all became solo artists -- stopped by the CBS talk show on several occasions to promote their music and other projects.
Last May, Styles -- who is famously close friends with Corden -- participated in a hilarious stunt for "The Late Late Show," in which the two had three hours and a $300 budget to film a music video for Styles' song, "Daylight." The finished product was surprisingly impressive.
Meanwhile, Horan recently appeared on "The Late Late Show" to discuss his latest album, "The Show." After Corden gave him a guitar during his interview, Horan performed his song "Heaven" live.
In April 2022, Corden revealed his decision to leave the CBS show after eight years.
"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show. I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]," he told Deadline at the time. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."
Corden later shared that he's saying goodbye to "The Late Late Show" to move back to the UK and focus on his family.
The comedian's first episode of "The Late Late Show" premiered in March 2015. The two-hour finale will air on April 27.