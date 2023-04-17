Offset Debuts Massive Back Tattoo in Honor of Late Cousin Takeoff

Getty/Instagram

The tattoo tribute comes after Takeoff was killed in a fatal shooting back in November

Offset is honoring his fellow Migos member and cousin Takeoff with a special tribute.

The 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to debut a massive piece of ink he commissioned on his back to celebrate the fallen musician.

Offset shared two different angles of a huge life-like portrait of Takeoff with fans, and captioned the post, "Love you 4L & after 🚀."

The detailed tattoo features Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, fashioned with several gold chains and set in a background of a black-and-white galaxy with the addition of a rocket and a planet.

Takeoff, was one third of the rap trio Migos, and died after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas back in November 2022. He was 28.

According to TMZ, he was playing dice at a bowling alley and, following an altercation, was shot. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Quavo, another member of the group and Takeoff's uncle, was there when it went down but was not injured.

Migos formed in 2008 and hit it big with songs like "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee." They collaborated with artists including Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Drake and Katy Perry and released four studio albums. Before his death, Quavo and Takeoff released an album without Offset.

A few days after a star-studded celebration of life at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Offset took to Instagram to share an emotional letter where he expressed his disbelief over the loss of his beloved family member.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice," the father of five wrote at the time. "Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

Alongside a series of photos and videos of the duo working and spending time together, he confessed that "the pain you have left me with is unbearable."

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," he continued. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."