Reese Witherspoon Reunites with Ryan Phillippe At Son Deacon's Album Release Party

The "Morning Show" star's reunion with ex-husband Phillippe comes after it was revealed she is divorcing current husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have joined to celebrate their son's achievements!

The former couple were seen at their 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe's album release party for his newest project titled "A New Earth." Witherspoon was dressed in a red button-up top and jeans while the actor fashioned himself in a white shirt along with a red, gray and white cardigan.

Their 23-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe was also in attendance wearing a green crop top and black jeans.

In a series of photos, the "Cruel Intentions" star took to Instagram to commemorate Deacon's career milestone.

"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, 'A New Earth' by @deaconphillippe !!" Ryan captioned the post. "Stream, download, and listen to the album."

The “Morning Show” actress’ reunion with her ex-husband comes on the heels of news she and Jim Toth are divorcing. Last month, the couple made a joint statement posted to Reese’s Instagram, announcing they had made the "difficult decision to divorce" after more than 11 years of marriage.

"We have some personal news to share ... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The announcement came just a couple days before their 12th wedding anniversary. The actress and talent agent tied the knot back in March 2011 and are parents to 10-year-old son Tennessee.

She was married to Phillippe from 1999 to 2008.