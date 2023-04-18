Anna Nicole Smith's Misunderstood Life Explored in New Netflix Doc: Trailer

Youtube

"What you see in the public eye is a bombshell, but behind the scenes it's a different story," promises the upcoming Netflix doc

Viewers are getting a deep dive into Anna Nicole Smith's oft misunderstood life in Netflix's upcoming documentary about the late model.

On Monday the streaming giant released its first trailer for "Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me". The doc promises to feature never-before-seen footage that includes home videos and interviews.

In addition to the exclusive details, the film will cover Smith's upbringing in Houston, Texas, posing for the cover of Playboy, her meteoric modeling career, her appearance in 1994's "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult" and hosting "The Anna Nicole Show."

Smith said in the trailer, "I would just advise people just to follow their dreams. They can come true. I’m living proof."

The documentary will also focus on her legal battle over the estate of her late husband J. Howard Marshall. Marshall was an oil billionaire and was 90 years old when he died in 1995. The couple were married for just one year when he passed.

"He was a wonderful man, who I loved deeply," the "Be Cool" actress said of her late husband in courtroom footage.

"What you see in the public eye is a bombshell, but behind the scenes it's a different story," an interview subject said.

"I feel like many previous books and films about Anna Nicole twisted her narrative, so I felt fortunate to have access to a wealth of audio and TV interviews including personal phone calls that involved Anna Nicole," director Ursula Macfarlane said in a statement posted to Netflix's Tudum website. "I really feel like she is telling her own story in her own words. And with the contributions of people in her life who genuinely knew her, I feel that we've been able to get closer to her truth."

"Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me" will be available to stream on Netflix on May 16.