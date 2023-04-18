Chris Evans Experienced Something 'Much Worse' Than Being Ghosted

Getty

In order to cope with rejection, the "Avengers" actor shared how "you tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by."

Turns out not even Chris Evans is immune to being ghosted...or even more terrible fates in the high stakes world of dating in the digital age.

The 41-year-old "Captain America" star revealed he's been jilted by potential suitors and admitted to experiencing "something much worse" than being left on read.

"I feel I've experienced something much worse," he revealed in an interview with People. "I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually."

In order to cope with rejection, Evans shared how "you tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by."

The "Gray Man" star previously opened up about what he finds most attractive in a partner when he was named the publication's "Sexiest Man Alive" last November.

"Confidence," Evans said before elaborating. "Not so much what's on the outside, but your sense of self. To know and love yourself and be comfortable with who we are. You can feel it when someone has it. I'm not saying I do, I hate myself, [laughs] so I fooled you all."

In terms of values, the actor also revealed he searches for "vulnerability and humility" while in relationships.

"I don't like to argue, I don't like to raise my voice or any forms of manipulation. I think declarations of love are great; I love love. I'm a bit of a sap like that,” he confessed. “I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling."

Though he can't claim he's always been the perfect boyfriend, Evans said that he believes he’s a "much better" partner now that he's older and more evolved.

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been. We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works," he continued.