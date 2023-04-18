Why Nicolas Cage Will Never Eat Cockroaches Again But Nicholas Hoult Feels Differently

Getty

The "Renfield" co-stars detail their vast experience in insect cuisine

Unsurprisingly, Nicolas Cage took method acting to the extreme for one of his cult-favorite films -- by eating actual cockroaches.

"I'll never do that again," said Cage, 59, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment about eating insects for the sake of art.

"Oh yeah, I ate it twice, because the director did it just to prank me," revealed Cage of his 1988 film "Vampire's Kiss."

Cage was being interviewed for new film "Renfield" alongside his co-star Nicholas Hoult and said that the bug-eating tradition has been passed down to a new generation of actors.

"I'm not one to give advice, but [Hoult] ate a potato bug so he took it to another level," the "National Treasure" star said.

"The cockroach is worse than a potato bug I think," responded Hoult. "The cockroaches I got to eat in this were caramel."

"Oh, but he ate a real potato bug, which is terrifying to me. And so I ate cockroaches. I'll never do that again. I'm sorry I did it at all," added Cage.

Hoult also shared that the crickets he ate "were actually quite yummy" due to being covered in flavors, but the potato bug? Not so tasty.

"The potato bug didn't dry out so good and that tasted every bit of bug," added Hoult.

All of this bug talk gave Cage an idea for a cure for world hunger.

"If you could get rid of your fear, your phobia of eating insects you could solve world starvation," Cage pondered. "High protein, no fat, excellent nutrients, abundance — they're everywhere. I mean, why not? But nope. Not gonna happen."