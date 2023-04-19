Kylie Jenner Once Again Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors -- And Fans Aren't Having It

Getty

"we have eyes but ok," a user joked in a popular tweet.

Fans are calling out Kylie Jenner after she denied she's had multiple plastic surgeries.

In an interview with Hommegirls magazine for its Spring/Summer 2023 cover story, the reality star shared she believes a "big misconception" about her is that she's had "so much surgery on [her] face" and was "some insecure person."

"I really wasn't!" Kylie, 25, told the magazine. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Following her comments, many social media users took to Twitter to mock Kylie over her denial about undergoing plastic surgery on her face, with some slamming "The Kardashians" star for seemingly "lying" about the procedures.

"Kylie Jenner told a lie on this day. i don't get the point in lying about things people can see with their own eyes. no one cares girl," a user wrote.

"we have eyes but ok," a person tweeted, while another joked, "If Kylie Jenner has no plastic surgery then I’m the president of the United States LMFAOOOO."

Meanwhile, another fan noted that "there's nothing wrong with doing plastic surgery unless having done it and still denying it."

Another user appeared to suggest some of Kylie's success was due to her "lying" about how much plastic surgery she's had done.

"I don't care about Kylie's lip fillers or how much plastic surgery she's had. Everyone is entitled to do what they want to their bodies," the person wrote. "My problem is that she became the youngest 'self-made' billionaire ever by lying about what she's had done."

Kylie has denied having plastic surgery in the past, however, she's admitted to having fillers.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she told Paper Magazine in 2019. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."