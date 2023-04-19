Zac Efron Follows Vanessa Hudgens More Than Decade After Split — Fans Go Wild

Getty

After playing love interests in the High School Musical franchise, the two took their romance off-screen in 2007 and eventually called it quits in 2010.

Zanessa fans are feeling all types of nostalgia after noticing Zac Efron's recent gesture of good faith towards ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

This week the internet went wild after discovering the 35-year-old actor started following the "Rent: Live" star on Instagram more than a decade after their split. Though it's unclear exactly when Efron decided to hit follow, Hudgens has yet to return the favor.

Efron and Hudgens were launched into stardom with their roles as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" franchise. After playing love interests in the global Disney Channel phenomenon, the duo took their romance off-screen and confirmed their relationship in 2007.

The Disney Channel alums dated for three years and eventually called it quits in 2010.

Back in April 2019, Hudgens opened up about her previous relationship with Efron during an appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast and revealed she was grateful to have the "Neighbors" actor as a partner during the early days of being famous.

"It started off really organically," she recalled of their romance. "I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time."

Hudgens continued, "It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me and it's just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."

The 34-year-old actress admitted there were moments where it was difficult to dating her co-star.

"I remember one time we did have a fight and it was while we were at rehearsals," she said. "I remember Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, 'Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right?'"

"I pride myself on being a professional," she added. "So I was like that aside we are going to move forward and do what we need to do...and we sorted it all out. I think because I was so young, I think that relationship stabilized me."

Following their relationship, Hudgens went on to date Austin Butler in 2011. The couple were together for nine-years before ultimately calling it quits in January 2020. She eventually moved on with her now fiancé Cole Tucker and made their relationship official in February 2021, the couple announced their engagement after two years of dating.