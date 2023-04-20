Dean Unglert Suggests Using Brother's Sperm to Get Fiancée Caelynn Miller-Keyes Pregnant

Instagram

It's safe to say Dean Unglert is thinking outside the box when it comes to planning a family with fianceé Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

On the latest episode of the couple's "Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds" podcast, Unglert, 32, and Miller-Keyes, 27, opened up about fertility testing, and their plans for possibly having kids in the future.

And Unglert brought up an interesting suggestion on how he can get Miller-Keyes pregnant if he learns he's "sterile."

"I did Modern Fertility. Dean checked his sperm ... like eight years ago, and it was good then," Miller-Keyes shared.

Unglert revealed that he learned in college that he had low testosterone levels, admitting that he "always thought" he was "sterile." He added, "I still have a little inkling inside of me that thinks I am."

After Miller-Keyes noted that they "want to adopt" if it turns out that Unglert, in fact, is "sterile," Unglert suggested another alternative.

"I always thought about it too, what I could do if I was sterile and we wanted to have kids," he explained, adding that this idea was "pre-Caelynn." "And I was thinking I could take -- and this is kind of weird to say now that it's attached to a person -- but that we could take one of my brothers."

"I knew you were going to say that. I was like, 'I don't want to say it because it's weird,' but I knew you were going to say that," Miller-Keyes said with a laugh.

"You guys could just go into the room for 30 minutes, and you know ..." Unglert continued, to which his fiancé replied, laughing, "Are you insane? ... I'm not having sex with them."

Unglert noted that "obviously it would be an artificial insemination thing," adding that this has "always been" his "plan" if he's sterile.

"So if I'm sterile, that's what I always imagined myself doing," explained the reality star, who has two brothers. "Because their DNA is close enough to mine."

Co-host Jared Haibon -- who shares 14-month-old son Dawson with wife Ashley Iaconetti -- pointed out that it could be "weird" having one of his brothers be the biological father of his child.

"It would be challenging at moments," Unglert said. "But at the end of the day, it's as close as I can get, so I think I would be happy with that."

Miller-Keyes jokingly pointed out that her fiancé should have his sperm tested before they "have this conversation." On a serious note, she told her future husband that he "really should" get his sperm checked out, noting that they can "reveal the results on the podcast."