Denise Richards Confirms Return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Getty

Denise Richards is returning to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" three years after she stepped away from the Bravo show.

While promoting her new series "Paper Empire" at Canneseries, the 52-year-old actress told Variety she was returning to the reality show in a guest capacity.

"I have filmed some episodes," Richards confirmed. "And it's been fun. And you know, I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them."

According to the "Two and a Half Men" star, her appearance in the upcoming season was originally unplanned and was sprung on her last minute. Richards had been attending a screening hosted by RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais without the knowledge of the Bravo production team. One thing led to another, and she was invited to a few more events.

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," she explained. "I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life."

"The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it's been actually fun," she added.

Though her status on the show is undefined, Richards shared she won't be appearing in any promo material holding a diamond.

Her return comes after Lisa Rinna's exit from the show; Denise's two season stint on the reality series saw her embroiled in frequent spats with Rinna as well as Brandi Glanville.

"When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty," Richards continued. "I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group."

She noted, "I also think it's great to show you can have fun, but I don't think it's a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don't try to tear people down. I don't think it’s right. I mean, that part I don’t like."

Though this season won’t be without its fair share of quarrels, Richards claimed she wasn't worried about getting caught up in the show’s drama.