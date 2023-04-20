Henry Winkler Gives Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Advice After Learning She's Bullied For Dyslexia

"River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are," he reminded the little girl as Clarkson welled up with emotion.

Kelly Clarkson was brought to tears after Henry Winkler shared some heartfelt advice for her little girl River Rose.

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Tuesday, the 77-year-old "Barry" actor was opening about his success as a children’s book author despite his dyslexia when the 40-year-old host revealed that her daughter suffers from the same learning disorder.

"I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she's dyslexic," Clarkson shared. "And you have told me that you're dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic."

The "Breakaway" singer also explained that the 8-year-old had been "getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids."

When Clarkson confessed she "didn't know how common" dyslexia was in children, Winkler revealed that 1 in 5 children are diagnosed with the learning difference. "She's part of the tribe!" he said.

The "Arrested Development" star then went on to share a message with River, looking directly into the camera, "River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are," he reminded the little girl as Clarkson welled up with tears.

In addition to River, the "Because of You" artist shares her son Remi, 6, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Since their separation, Clarkson has been open about how their children have been handling their divorce. During a March appearance on Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kelly revealed that she’s taught her kids to be open and honest about their feelings.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" she explained. "Sometimes they'll say — especially the past two years, a lot of it and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that' -- But a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' And they're really honest about it. And I'm raising that kind of individual."

With separated parents herself, the "Voice" coach said she definitely understood how River and Remi feel.

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're gonna work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'" Clarkson continued.