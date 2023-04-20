Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Hits Back At Shanna Moakler After She Shades Travis Barker Marriage

Instagram

"I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier," the Poosh founder wrote on her Instagram Stories after Shanna called Kourtney's marriage to her ex-husband Travis "so f---ing weird."

Kourtney Kardashian is calling for more "positivity and love."

After Shanna Moakler threw shade at her ex-husband Travis Barker's marriage to Kourtney, the Poosh founder appeared to hit back at her remarks. On Thursday, Kourtney shared a post on her Instagram Stories, in which she spoke out against how much "criticism and hate and negativity" she's been seeing recently.

In her post, the reality star first shared a Bible verse titled: "Giving to the Needy." Below the quotes, Kourtney continued her message, writing to "spread positivity and love."

"so much criticism and hate and negativity lately," she said. "let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier."

"The Kardashians" star went on to add, "I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it's still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy."

Kourtney, 44, then concluded her post by noting that the words were her "thoughts for the day."

Her post comes after Shanna shared her thoughts on Kourtney and Travis' marriage during an appearance on the "Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel" podcast earlier this week.

The model -- who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008 -- said the "whole thing is so f---ing weird." Shanna went on to emphasize, "I really don't have anything positive to say about it," while also clarifying, "It’s not because I'm bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous."

She also suggested that even she really doesn't care what she thinks about their relationship because that's not what matters. "I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about," she said, adding, "But I think the whole thing is really weird."

The reality star did acknowledge, though, that she may have some sour grapes about the whole thing because she says she was "so bullied" by the press and "so unfairly" treated when Travis and Kourtney first became an item, per The U.S. Sun.

"If I made any statement whatsoever I was just called bitter and jealous," she said. "It has just put a really bad taste in my mouth."

She also admitted that she and Travis have been broken up for more than ten years and she really doesn't even know him anymore. As far as she's concerned, the only connection they share now is their kids, and that's about to change in a way she seems quite happy about.

"We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again," she noted. "And I look forward to that day." Shanna, of course, is talking about her daughter Alabama Barker. She and Travis also share 19-year-old Landon Barker.

Also this week, Shanna appeared to shade Kourtney's relationship with her children after the couple's "'Til Death Do Us Part" marriage premiered on Hulu. She jumped into the comments on one of her posts where someone noted how Kourtney wrote she's a mom of six now.

"She post more of my kids than her own lol," Shanna replied, as captured by Hollywood Life.

When another fan commented she should be grateful that someone else is "caring for your kids the way you do," Shanna was not having it. "I am not grateful," she wrote. "it’s much deeper then you could ever imagine… doesn’t scratch the surface and people assuming s--- off of Instagram is absolutely ridiculous. I honestly don’t have any time for it."

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. After marrying Travis, she became a stepmom to Alabama and Landon. Travis is also a stepfather to Shanna's daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, despite Shanna's comments, Alabama seems to have nothing but positivity toward Kourtney. The 17-year-old shared a sweet tribute to her Instagram Stories for Kourtney's 44th birthday on Tuesday.

"You're the best stepmom I could ask for," she wrote, after wishing her a happy birthday. "You are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom."

She went on to give props to Kourtney for always putting her family first, even if she's not feeling well or having a bad day. "You have such a beautiful aura," Alabama wrote. "I wouldn't want another step mom."