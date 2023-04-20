Scheana Shay Comes Clean About Whether She Assaulted Raquel Leviss, Threw Her Phone

Bravo

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay admits she questioned husband Brock Davies about possible affair with Raquel Leviss, says her relationship with Tom Sandoval is "already very toxic."

If there's one thing you can count on, it's Scheana Shay being completely open and honest. But if she does decide to play coy, she'd better hope Bravo superfan Michael Rapaport isn't sitting next to her.

Scheana and Michael shared the hot seat next to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," and it was the host's first opportunity to talk to Scheana since Raquel Leviss lifted a restraining order against her.

It all stemmed back to the last time Scheana had been on the show alongside her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star ... just an hour before the affair between Raquel and Tom Sandoval was blown wide open and became the biggest scandal of the year.

Raquel claimed that Scheana punched her outside the studio and filed a restraining order against her, which impacted how the two women could appear when the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion special aired. At that taping, though, Raquel shared she was dropping the order.

Scheana talked a bit about what happened on her own podcast last month, but Andy and Michael were hilarious in digging into the details with her -- and she seemed to enjoy the interplay.

First, Andy asked her point blank if she physically assaulted Raquel after the show. Scheana replied with, "I did not punch her in the face." She then balled her hands into a semi-fist, showing how her nails impacted her ability to form one, adding, "As you see, I can't really form a proper fist."

Michael leaned in at this point and pointed out, "But you asked did she physically assault her. I'm sorry to put you on the hot seat, there's other ways to physically assault."

"There's a shove and there's a punch and I did not punch her," Scheana said.

Andy then followed up by asking about another claim of Raquel's. "Did you throw her phone?"

"Yes, I did," Scheana replied with a smile. When he asked if she regretted doing that, or any of it, the smile seemed to get even bigger. Her answer was simple and a single word.

"No."

When Andy asked her if she thought Sandoval and Raquel were in love, she again said no. "I think they're in this weird affair, infatuation and it's going to fade," she said. "It's not going to last and, from what I've heard, it's already very toxic.

Considering no one knew that Raquel was hooking up with Tom Sandoval, and the cast has a penchant for hooking up with one another -- and Raquel had already smooched Sandoval's bestie Tom Schwartz -- Andy asked if Scheana wondered about rumors her husband Brock Davies might have gone there.

While she doesn't believe anything happened, she did concede that she "absolutely did question him," if only because she had been completely blindsided to find out Sandoval and Raquel had been having an affair.

She said her husband denied it, but she followed up to ask if Raquel had ever tried anything with him, "because as much as I trust my husband, I don't trust that ho." Brock told her nothing ever happened because he "never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did."

Michael actually had a great solution to this concern as well, and every time someone in the cast hooks up with someone else and there's questions and worries and drama.

"Isn't there more people in West Hollywood that you guys could start hooking up with?" he asked a laughing Scheana, who agreed with him one hundred percent. "There's beautiful men, beautiful women, it's a big place, the world is a big place. Stop the incestuous among the cast!"