Tom Sandoval Questions Whether He & Ariana Madix Are 'Right For Each Other' in Pump Rules Preview

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz admitted to Sandoval that he had a "gut feeling" Raquel Leviss had a "crush on someone else" after they made out -- seemingly unaware that Sandoval and Leviss' affair had already begun.

Tom Sandoval was already expressing concerns about his relationship with Ariana Madix -- several months before their split after his affair with Raquel Leviss came to light.

In a sneak peek of next Wednesday's episode of "Vanderpump Rules," Sandoval opened up about his relationship status with Ariana while chatting with Tom Schwartz, at one point even questioning whether he and Madix were "right for each other."

After noting he was going to "go on a cleanse" as Ariana wanted him to fertilize her eggs, Sandoval, 40, shared his frustration over how things had been going with this girlfriend.

"It's been a little frustrating with Ariana," he told Schwartz. "We'll be talking and she just comes at me. That whole girls trip, I wanted to talk to Lala [Kent] about that, and Ariana, she's like, 'What? So you can go yell at women?' And I'm like, 'What the f--- are you talking about?'"

"She's quick to be dismissive of you and that's a slippery slope in a relationship," Schwartz chimed in.

In a confessional, Sandoval continued to voice his concerns.

"It hurts my feelings because the person I love thinks I am dumb or annoying," he said. "It definitely pulls into question whether Ariana and I are right for each other."

Sandoval went on to explain to Schwartz how puts effort into his relationship with Ariana.

"I not only love Ariana but I work on our love," he shared, adding he gets her favorite coffee drink "nearly" every morning because he "know[s] it makes her so happy."

When asked if Ariana "reciprocate[s]" his love, Sandoval paused before replying, "No."

Meanwhile, also during the conversation, Schwartz shared how he was feeling about Raquel Leviss after they kissed at Scheana Shay's wedding.

"By the way, I had a conversation with Raquel. ... We did not makeout," Schwartz told Sandoval.

"I have so much more of an appreciation for Raquel, but I just don't know why I am not more attracted to her," he continued, adding that he felt there was "no sexual chemistry" between them.

"Really?" Sandoval asked, to which Schwartz -- who was seemingly unaware of his business partner's secret affair with Leviss at the time -- shared that he believed Raquel was catching feelings for another man.

"I have this gut feeling that she kind of has a crush on someone else," he told Sandoval, who replied, "Yeah?"

"That's just it," Schwartz simply added.

While Schwartz didn't elaborate on the possible identity of Raquel's secret "crush," Leviss and Sandoval's affair had already begun at the time.

In fact, Sandoval recently shared on Howie Mandel's podcast that he and Leviss had kissed for the first time before Scheana's wedding in Mexico, aka before his business partner had Raquel locked lips.

In March, TMZ broke the news that Sandoval and Madix had split after nine years together amid the latter's discovery that the former had been cheating on her with Leviss.

Sources also told TMZ that Ariana called things off with Tom after she found text messages -- and a video -- on his phone that were said to be "sexual in nature." The insiders added that Madix told friends she discovered Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair had been going on since the summer.

Sandoval issued an apology to Madix through a statement posted to Instagram. In it, the reality star admitted, "I dishonored Ariana." He went on to say he never meant to disappoint anyone, and concluded that he has work to do on himself.

"I wish things had happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with," Sandoval wrote at the time. "I owed Ariana better."

"The choices I made hurt so many people," The TomTom bar owner noted, without detailing any of those choices. "I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be."