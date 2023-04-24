Abby De La Rosa Reveals Whether She's 'Jealous' of Moms of Nick Cannon's Other Children

Instagram

"What it'll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit ..."

Abby De La Rosa is opening up about what it's like to share Nick Cannon with the mothers of his other children -- and it's not what you might expect

On "The Daily Cannon" -- on which De La Rosa DJs -- Abby revealed that "it turn[s] me on a little bit," when asked by co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe whether she any feelings of jealousy toward the other women.

"For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it'll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit," she said. "I get a little jealous. "But then at the same time, it's just like, you know, this is my baby daddy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cannon has 12 children between Abby and Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole -- with De La Rosa adding on the morning show that she has "love for all the women."

Bledsoe also brought up how smitten De La Rosa is with Cannon.

"She's in so deep!" observed Bledsoe, who added that Abby even gave her mango to Cannon on their first day of recording. "This bitch gave up her mango!" she joked.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Wild 'N Out" host shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon is also dad to sons Golden and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole and three children -- daughter Beautiful and twin boys Zion and Zillion -- with Abby De La Rosa.