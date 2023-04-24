Len Goodman's 'Dancing With The Stars' Colleagues Pay Tribute Following Death: 'You Were One of a Kind'

Getty

"Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today's news has shattered it all over again," his former co-judge wrote.

Len Goodman's many "Dancing with the Stars" co-stars are paying tribute to the legendary ballroom dancer.

According to a statement from his manager Jackie Gill on Monday morning, the former head judge died from a battle with bone cancer. Goodman was reportedly surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments at a hospice in Kent, England. He was 78.

Following the news, Goodman's fellow judges and co-stars took to social media to share their fondest memories with the professional dancers and pay tribute to his legacy on both "Dancing with the Stars" and BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing." Goodman appeared as a judge on DWTS starting with its first season back in 2005, before announcing his retirement in 2022.

"Heart broken [sic] my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away," Bruno Tonioli captioned a candid photo of the two smiling in an embrace on Instagram. "I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars."

"[There] will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno," he added.

Carrie Ann Inaba also took to the social media platform and shared a video montage that featured a series of playful memories with Goodman.

"A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And … A treasured friend," she described the television personality in her caption.

"Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today's news has shattered it all over again. I can't believe that you're gone. 💔," she continued. "You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss."

Inaba thanked Goodman "for all that you shared with us," including "your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth."

"Until we meet again …✨, Rest In Peace Len 🤍," she concluded.

Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron also posted a touching photo collage of the pair over the years. "A Good Man, indeed. 😞 #rip," he wrote.

Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan paid tribute to Goodman by sharing a photo of himself dancing with the former judge. Though the 58-year-old broadcaster admitted the two "swapped a few strong opinions," he reflected on the good times he had with the competitive reality personality, calling him a "top bloke."

"RIP Len Goodman, 78 - welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan," he tweeted. "Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke."

More very sad news from the world of entertainment…

RIP Len Goodman, 78 - welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan. Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke. pic.twitter.com/RXBhLQfSPh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2023 @piersmorgan

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023 @CraigRevHorwood

"I've just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away," "Strictly Come Dancing" judge Craig Revel Horwood tweeted. "My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It's a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever. RIP Len."

Dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec also honored Goodman with a photo of the two outside of a trailer.

"Heartbroken 💔 Heavens gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today," she said, recalling. "Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed . Rest In Peace sweet Len."

Pro dancer Keo Motsepe shared his own tribute and captioned his post, "Rest well Sir Len. You will be missed 💔."

Former DWTS contestant Mark Cuban also wrote, "RIP Len Goodman, you are a legend who made people around the world smile and dance" -- while Season 3 winner Emmitt Smith shared, "Woke up to the sad news of Len Goodman passing this morning. With great love and respect to a good and judge. Condolences to his family! Dance in heaven my friend."

RIP Len Goodman, you are a legend who made people around the world smile and dance. pic.twitter.com/zbzRw2j3aJ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 24, 2023 @mcuban