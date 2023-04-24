Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Calls Robyn's Behavior 'Manipulative,' Doesn't Think Family Can Reunite

Youtube/Instagram

"She states that she wants us to be this big happy family but in my experience, that's not true," the college student explained.

"Sister Wives" star Gwendlyn Brown isn't holding her breath when it comes to a family reunion.

The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown wrapped up her ongoing coverage of the past season of the TLC reality show on YouTube with a live reaction to the second part of the One-on-One special.

While Robyn Brown, the only remaining wife in an active relationship with her father, claimed she's always wanted a big polygamist family on the show, Gwendlyn called the idea of Kody, Robyn, his exes and all their kids getting together for something like the holidays "so lovely and so cute" but unrealistic.

"I'm not sure that Robyn can be reunited with it ... with Robyn, she's made it very clear that she no longer sees herself as part of the family. I'm not sure if she'll allow that to happen with her kids," she began, before saying her family as a whole has issues communicating.

Speaking about Robyn elsewhere in the episode, she added, "She also states that she wants us to be this big happy family but in my experience, that's not true."

"She doesn't feel like this perfect person to talk through your emotions," Gwendlyn explained. "When she says she is and she claims it's going to be this little one-on-one, it feels -- at the risk of sounding like I'm accusing her of being a bad person -- it feels manipulative to me."

Over the years, tension in the polygamist family has been building after Christine and Janelle Brown have accused the Brown family patriarch for favoring Robyn and her children.

The Northern Arizona University student also claimed that she isn't allowed to voice any criticisms about Robyn when Kody is around. "If I ever have an issue with Robyn, it's like, 'Don't ever disrespect Robyn again. She's this perfect, magical, beautiful, wonderful being,'" she said.

Though Gwendlyn has a personal connection to the "Sister Wives" show, she also said she feels like a normal viewer most of the time while recapping the series on her YouTube channel.

"When I watch the show, sometimes I watch it and I forget that I'm one of these people," she explained. "When I watch it, I'm this completely separate person, which is probably not a good thing. Because when you're watching the show and you see these people as people on TV, you start to see them as less human and more as entertainment. And that's not a good way to think about my parents."

While recapping season 17, episode 2 back in December, Gwendlyn admitted watching the show at times made her feel like she "didn't like" Robyn "as a person."