Alix Earle Shares Candid TikTok Video With No Filter Showing Acne

The TikTok star is reminding fans that "its normal and it gets better."

TikTok star Alix Earle is reassuring fans they are not alone when it comes to their skin issues.

The 22-year-old star posted a video of her skin without any filters, showing viewers her blemishes.

"Your skin is normal," said the video. "The beauty filter can hide a lot."

"Anyone out there feeling insecure about your skin just know its normal and it gets better," she captioned the post. She turned the beauty filter on and off in the video, showing the ways that the filters on the app can easily hide any skin issues.

"I’ve struggled with acne since middle school," Earle added in the comments. "I know how horrible it can make you feel. But it happens to everyone don’t stress out 🥰"

Earle has over 5 million followers on TikTok and has previously opened up about her experience on Accutane and the side effects that she has experienced on the popular acne medication.

"My lips are always cracking off my face," she said of the dry skin effects, also revealing that she gets bloody noses as well.

She also shared that she has been on Accutane before, but some of the symptoms have changed.

"The first time I never had a problem with my mood or anything but this time around I keep going through little spurts of getting really sad."

"I'll just want to cry," she added. "And I'm not a big crier, so I don't know what's going on with that."

"I'm not saying you should drink on Accutane, I know that I do," Earle continued. "I know it's not good for your liver but I do it."

She continued by sharing that alcohol this round of Accutane affects her more heavily than the previous time that she had taken the medication.

"Do not stress, you're beautiful," she concluded the video.

She also wanted to remind viewers that it's important to lose the stigma surrounding acne and that we notice our acne more than anyone else does.

Fans praised Earle in the comments of her original video for helping reduce the stigma around acne and skin imperfections.

"You are going to help SO many girls," wrote one user.