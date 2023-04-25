Viral Video Shows Arkansas Man Laugh In Disbelief As Four Cops Arrest Him For Piercing Son's Ear

TikTok

The man's son denies a police statement suggesting he told a friend "his dad was drunk and put him in a choke hold and shoved the piercing in his ear."

The son of a man arrested for allegedly piercing the minor's ears without a license is disputing the account of police, after video of his father's arrest went viral.

Zethen Sherland of Tontintown, Arkansas shared video of his dad Jeremy being arrested by four police officers at their home over the weekend, captioning the footage, "I pierced my ear a year ago and he got arrested because of it."

In the footage, everyone in the house appears shocked when the officers show up to their door to take Jeremy in. When they ask what they're doing at the home, one of them can be heard telling Sherland he's being arrested for performing "body art in his home without a license."

Jeremy bursts into laughter, exclaiming, "Body art without a license?!" before he's pulled out of the home by two of the officers. As he's led to a cruiser, a woman can be heard shouting, "What is really going on here? This is ridiculous!"

"Piercing his son's ear without a license takes three cops, four cops coming into my house without permission? No permission," she shouts. "They busted in my front door. This is the boy right here. He got a pierced ear by his dad and these cops busted in my door. Busted in my front door."

Zethen, who recorded the interaction, can also be heard saying, "I wanted my ears pierced" before the clip cuts.

Since it was posted three days ago, the video has been viewed more than 205,000 times, prompting police to release a statement explaining what they say lead to the arrest.

In a press release, Tontintown PD said they were contacted by a resource officer from the minor's school, who claimed he was overheard saying "his dad was drunk and put him in a choke hold and shoved the piercing in his ear."

They say they then went to Sherland's home.

"Officers explained the reason for their presents [sic] and asked Jeremy about the incident. Jeremy admitted to piercing his son's ear," they claimed. "Officers attempted to investigate the alleged crime further, but Jeremy refused to allow officers to speak with his son and refused to answer questions. At this time, officers left the residence without incident."

Tontintown PD say they then went to the Washington County Prosecutors Office, before then going back to the home to arrest Jeremy on "suspicion of performing body art on a person under 16 years of age, regardless of parental consent," a Class D felony.

They claim Jeremy "refused" to step outside to speak with them and "refused to comply" when they told him he was under arrest. "Officers then took him into custody," they added -- saying Jeremy was additionally charged with "Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Refusal to Submit to Arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Operations."

Speaking with KNWA, Zethen told the outlet that he got his ears pierced a year ago "and I wanted it and thought it would be cool." He also denied the account from the school resource officer, adding, "Nah, I asked for it and so we just took ice and a potato and did it that way."

"My dad’s a funny guy in my opinion, very funny, and he's a goofball," he also told the outlet.

Talking to NBC News, Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said that while the state law may make allowances for minors to have their ears pierced, he reiterated it's "unlawful to perform body art in any unlicensed facility."