Barbie Debuts First Doll Representing Someone With Down Syndrome

Mattel

Mattel is releasing a new doll to "better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play."

Mattel is introducing a new Barbie that represents a person with Down syndrome.

The latest doll is part of their collection Barbie Fashionistas, which is an effort to create a more diverse set of Barbie dolls that has more representation for disabilities and different body types.

Previous fashionistas include a doll with a prosthetic leg, curvy body features, and multiple styles in a wheelchair.

Mattel

According to CNN, Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to make sure that the doll accurately represented those with Down syndrome, including the features, clothing, and even the packaging.

"This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them," said the NDSS CEO in a statement. "This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."

Details for the new Barbie include ankle orthotics, a yellow, blue, and butterfly pattern on the outfit, and the chevron symbol on her necklace all of which are representative of different aspects of the community.

Lisa McKnight, the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, also issued a statement on the new release.

"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," she said.

"Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy…. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play."