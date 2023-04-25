Sharon Osbourne Says 'No More' Facelifts After Last One Left Her Looking Like 'F---ing Cyclops'

Getty

The 70-year-old says the procedure "frightens" her now, after she "f---ing pushed it" too far previously.

Sharon Osbourne's current face is the one she's sticking with going forward.

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne and former cohost of "The Talk" has been pretty open about the cosmetic procedures -- including multiple facelifts -- she's had in the past. But, at 70, she's done with the facial nip-tucks.

Speaking with The Sun, the ex-reality star explained that after a botched surgery in 2021, she's swore off the procedure.

"That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f---ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more," she said. "Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."

Last year, Osbourne opened up about just how "horrendous" that previous procedure really was, telling The Sunday Times it left her looking "like one of those f---ing mummies that they wrap" with bandages.

"It hurt like hell. You have no idea," she said of the five-and-a-half-hour surgery -- telling the outlet she even exclaimed, "You've got to be f---ing joking" to her doctor after seeing the results.

"One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f---ing Cyclops," she said at the time. "I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

Sharon said her husband also reacted in shock -- telling her she could "Get it redone," no matter the cost.