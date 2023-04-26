Hear Halle Bailey's Vocals Soar In Full Version of 'Part of Your World' from Little Mermaid Movie

Disney

Twitter is blowing up over the recording, as well as new character posters giving fans better glimpses as Flounder, Scuttle, Sebastian and Melissa McCarthy's Ursula.

Halle Bailey's version of a classic Disney tune is now officially "Part of Your World," as the song from "The Little Mermaid" was released in full on Wednesday morning.

While we've heard snippets of the song in the trailers released so far for the film, her vocals really soar in the full version.

On Twitter, fans reacting to the track have called it "glorious," "stunning" and even superior to the original.

"No one else can top those notes," tweeted one, while another wrote, "After hearing part of your world, the director was right no one would’ve been able to play Ariel aside from Halle."

In addition to the song, Disney also dropped a new teaser trailer for the film highlighting Ariel's interactions with Flounder (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), Scuttle (voiced by Awkwafina) and her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem).

Flounder found himself trending on Twitter as well after the Mouse House also released new posters for all the aforementioned characters (gallery below).

Many, it seems, were surprised about his appearance ... as the realistic approach to the film meant the yellow and blue animated fish -- who is not an actual flounder -- had to look pretty different this time around. While some seemed disappointed, others expressed excitement about this version of the character after seeing him in action in the new teaser trailer.

Check out some of the reactions below, as well as the full gallery of character posters. The movie swims into theaters May 26, 2023.

Not they put Flounder on Ozempic! Why he so skinny??? This fish look like Steve Buscemi pic.twitter.com/GuUvJ8HwGO — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 26, 2023 @MediumSizeMeech

First posters for Sebastian and Flounder in ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’. pic.twitter.com/QIwoWJeQId — Gretchen Felker-Martin (@scumbelievable) April 26, 2023 @scumbelievable

Why did they make Flounder look like a younger Steve Buscemi? pic.twitter.com/1ydzUPq50Z — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 26, 2023 @azalben

everyone wants a photorealistic live action little mermaid until it comes time to reckon with what a true flounder looks like pic.twitter.com/q4Fd9PRGXH — mary kate (@marykatecarr_) April 26, 2023 @marykatecarr_

flounder is very much giving animated still WHY YES I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/FALb5GSrkY — hzzy MET CHLOE⭒ (@MANlSMONET) April 26, 2023 @MANlSMONET

“The animals look realistic and don’t show emotions like lion king” .. WRONG 👏🏽😆😂👏🏽 Look at flounder shutting y’all up! pic.twitter.com/lXF6wUSvXy — Mario🫧🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) April 26, 2023 @mmdisney200