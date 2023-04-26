Hear Halle Bailey's Vocals Soar In Full Version of 'Part of Your World' from Little Mermaid Movie

|
Disney

Twitter is blowing up over the recording, as well as new character posters giving fans better glimpses as Flounder, Scuttle, Sebastian and Melissa McCarthy's Ursula.

Halle Bailey's version of a classic Disney tune is now officially "Part of Your World," as the song from "The Little Mermaid" was released in full on Wednesday morning.

Bailey portrays Ariel, the titular mermaid, in director Rob Marshall's upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated favorite. The single is currently available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and YouTube, while the entire soundtrack is now available to pre-add at Apple Music, for pre-order on vinyl at Disney Music Emporium and for pre-order on CD.

While we've heard snippets of the song in the trailers released so far for the film, her vocals really soar in the full version.

On Twitter, fans reacting to the track have called it "glorious," "stunning" and even superior to the original.

"No one else can top those notes," tweeted one, while another wrote, "After hearing part of your world, the director was right no one would’ve been able to play Ariel aside from Halle."

In addition to the song, Disney also dropped a new teaser trailer for the film highlighting Ariel's interactions with Flounder (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), Scuttle (voiced by Awkwafina) and her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem).

Flounder found himself trending on Twitter as well after the Mouse House also released new posters for all the aforementioned characters (gallery below).

Many, it seems, were surprised about his appearance ... as the realistic approach to the film meant the yellow and blue animated fish -- who is not an actual flounder -- had to look pretty different this time around. While some seemed disappointed, others expressed excitement about this version of the character after seeing him in action in the new teaser trailer.

Check out some of the reactions below, as well as the full gallery of character posters. The movie swims into theaters May 26, 2023.

Disney Releases Character Posters for Live-Action The Little Mermaid View Photos

