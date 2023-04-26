Jana Kramer Explains Relationship Between Boyfriend Allan Russell and Ex Mike Caussin

Getty

Kramer gave details on co-parenting and how the two former pro athletes interact at their kids' soccer games

Jana Kramer says there's no awkward tension between her new boyfriend Allan Russell and her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

The 39-year-old country singer revealed that the two men in her life have met and are getting along "great" in an interview with Us Weekly.

"Everyone just gets along really well and that's a really, it's a really beautiful thing," she said, recalling how she once observed the way the pair interacted with each other. "Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched … I'm like, OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful."

Kramer and Caussin share their daughter Jolie, 7, and their son Jace, 4. According to the "One Tree Hill" alum, Russell, who is a professional soccer coach in the U.K., regularly attends their children's soccer games with Caussin.

"I'm at soccer games and it's like — it's just so cool," she gushed about her new co-parenting dynamic. "It’s just very full circle. Like … all the dust has settled and it's just becoming whole again."

After nearly six years of marriage, Jana and Mike called it quits after the former NFL player admitted to cheating on her several times and eventually sought help for sex addiction. Kramer filed for divorce in April 2021 and finalized their split a few months later in June 2021.

Though their relationship is now in a better place, the "Click" star has been open about her difficulties with navigating through tricky waters of their co-parenting.

Back in October 2021, Kramer admitted it was "very hard" for her children to adjust to life without seeing their father on a daily basis while speaking with Us Weekly.

"It's very hard. I have no problem saying, like, the other day, I didn't do it perfectly. I was upset and I was like, 'I didn't want this. I didn't ask for this,'" she explained at the time, saying sometimes her kids miss their dad. "My kids [were] crying for him. And I called, and let them obviously FaceTime, but I also was just like, 'This is just so not fair,' you know? Then I have to own it and be like, 'I'm sorry, this is a hard situation.'"

"It's hard, but whenever he says, 'Call daddy, [I do],'" Jana added. "Mike and I have a good relationship and we're doing really well at co-parenting."