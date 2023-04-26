Kate Middleton's 'Princess Shuffle' Is Going Viral on TikTok

Getty

Within only a couple of days, the TikTok video of the Princess of Wales' "discreet and elegant" shuffle has garnered nearly two million views and almost 90 thousand likes.

Kate Middleton is going viral for her unique dance movies!

On Monday, TikTok user The Royal Watcher shared a video of the Princess of Wales from her visit to Denmark last year that showed the royal doing a subtle shuffle with her feet to reposition herself for a photo.

As shown in the clip, Princess Kate posed for photos alongside Queen Margrethe of Denmark and and Crown Princess Mary during her trip to Copenhagen in February 2022. At one point, Queen Margrethe gestured to Princess Kate so she'd move closer to her for the shot. And instead of simply stepping to the side, Princess Kate did a fun little heel-to-toe dance with her feet.

Royal lovers on TikTok can't seem to get enough of the video, and have even named Princess Kate's dance move, calling it the "Princess Shuffle." Within only a couple of days, the video has garnered nearly two million views and almost 90 thousand likes -- and counting!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Fans praised Princess Kate's shuffle in the comments section of the viral video.

"The princess shuffle! I love everything about this 😅," a user wrote.

"Shufffffffle!! Discreet and elegant love you Kate 🥰🥰🥰," a fan commented, while another added, "She's so damn adorable! Such class."

"Kate is quite literally the perfect human and no one can change my mind," another said.