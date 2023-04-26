Lala Kent Loves That Ariana Madix Is 'Banging' 'Fine-Looking Man' Daniel Wai After Scandoval

Getty/Instagram

Lala Kent is all for Ariana Madix's new romance with Daniel Wai.

On Wednesday's episode of her podcast, "Give Them Lala," the 32-year-old reality star was more than supportive of her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star's newfound relationship with the New York City based fitness trainer.

"She's like, 'Heartbreak what? Like, I'm solid. I’m banging a fine-looking man,'” Kent said before sharing that the 37-year-old is "f--king thriving" in both her career and her love life.

"She's looking at it like, 'Look at my life. I’m happy,'" the Bravolebrity continued. "She said, 'Wow, I don’t have anxiety anymore. This is strange.'"

Kent noted how happy she was now that fans finally "get to see Ariana the way that I've always looked at Ariana."

Madix and Wai were first linked when they were spotted locking lips at Coachella earlier this month. While the "Buying Back My Daughter" actress has yet to comment on her new relationship, she was photographed kissing Wai goodbye the same weekend while dropping him off at the airport.

Ariana and her ex Tom Sandoval were together for nine years before she allegedly called it quits after discovering texts and videos that were sexual in nature from their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

The 40-year-old TomTom co-founder and Leviss, 28, had an affair for months.

When photos of Ariana and Daniel went viral over Coachella weekend, Sandoval claimed he was rooting for his former flame's happiness in an interview with TMZ.

"Yes, I love that," he said after he was asked about Madix's new fling. "Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do."