Madison Beer and Drew Barrymore Talk Mental Health Battles, Suicide Attempts

Madison Beer bonded with Drew Barrymore over past mental health struggles.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 24-year-old "Reckless" singer confessed she "never wanted to face" her issues which led her to the point of suicidal ideation during a particularly rough time in her life.

"I feel like I was sort of putting on this façade and living this role I had been assigned for so long and it all caught up to me one day," Beer explained to her host. "Then one day turned into weeks and months and honestly I feel like it was at least year that I was always in this sort of like suicidal ideation mindset."

The "Half of It" author revealed that contemplating suicide became "very normal to me to think about that at the end of every day." It wasn't until she made her first attempt that she realized she had a problem and needed to get help.

"It felt very normal to me to think about that at the end of every day, and then that wasn't until I ended up actually making an attempt. It was thankfully, obviously unsuccessful," she continued. "I don't know it just all became too much and that's when I also decided, 'Okay clearly there's something more for me to live for. I wasn't successful and I want to do something with that.' I want to be able to say I made the choice to live and what am I gonna do now, what does that mean?"

Beer admitted that she doesn't like to admit she's made more than one attempt and recalled brushing it off at the time. Looking back, she said her attitude towards the incident allowed her to realize "how not serious it was to me anymore."

"It became so normal that sitting on a balcony and debating jumping off was just something that I kind of did. And that's why I'm like, 'Was that really that big of a deal?' and now obviously with a lot of reflection and writing about it, obviously yes."

Barrymore related to the "Selfish" singer and confessed she also attempted to end her life twice.

"Me as well, twice. I don’t know if I really wanted to leave the Earth. I was so desperate that I did not know where else to turn," Drew said.

"You wanted like a way out even if it was maybe temporary, but obviously it can't be. There's no way to describe it," Madison explained, sharing. "I always used to say to my best friend, 'I just want a temporary death, like maybe it’s not forever but right now it's too much and I want out currently.'"

Though she still has more healing to do, Beer said that she’s begun the process by healing her inner child.

"I started healing the little girl in me very seriously and that was something I dove in head first. I was like this has to be what I start with, I have to start at the beginning of where I feel like this pain is coming from. So I really took that seriously, I went on a couple mental health retreats. I did therapy every single day of the week. I just really committed to getting better, whatever better even means."

"I started to love myself the same way I try to love other people," she continued.

In her new memoir, "The Half of It," Beer goes in depth about her mental health and the series of events that drove her to the point of suicide ideation.

Madison's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" will air on Wednesday, April 4 on CBS at 2PM PST.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (just dial 988) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.