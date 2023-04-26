First Flash Reactions from CinemaCon Are Incredible, Director Addresses Ezra Miller Controversy

Warner Bros.

Multiple critics are describing "The Flash" as one of the best superhero films of all time, even as its planned release stirred up controversy due to the multiple arrests and controversies that plagued its star Ezra Miller last year.

It's an interesting time to be a fan of the DC Universe of films because that entire franchise is in such a state of flux. Enter one of the most controversial films, due to the off-screen behavior of its star, "The Flash," which is seeing glowing reviews coming out of CinemaCon.

The first batch of critics and movie theater owners to have seen the film are tweeting out not just praise for the film, or its embattled star Ezra Miller, but they're calling it among the greatest superhero films ever made. It makes it a little easier to see why it wasn't so easy for DC to just shelve the film.

While it will always remain a controversial decision to release the film after Miller's erratic 2022 that saw them arrested multiple times for erratic behavior. After releasing a statement apologizing in August, Miller has since sought treatment.

"Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now," said co-head of the new DCU, Peter Safran in January, per The Hollywood Reporter. "When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what’s the best path forward."

The film's director, Andy Muschietti, told fans at CinemaCon, per ComicBook.com, that "Ezra is well now." He went on to add, "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

Certainly, Miller seeking treatment helped, as well, with the decision to still release the film. It also figures to be a pivotal piece of how the DCU might change moving forward, featuring, as it does, stars from various DC properties, including Michael Keaton's version of Batman (Keaton also appeared in the "Batgirl" film that was shelved).

It could be that the new iteration of the DC Universe, as envisioned by Safran and fellow co-head James Gunn, will spin out of the multiversal events of this film. There is precedent, too, for a DC multiverse impacting things. It's happened multiple times in the comic book line, and even hit The CW line of DC superhero shows.

The notion at CinemaCon is that Warner Bros. Discovery is attempting to deflect from concerns about Miller's treatment and recovery by shifting focus to the film itself, which is why they opted to screen it so early. "The Flash" doesn't hit theaters until June 16.

In fact, producers made it clear to the attendees that this is not the final cut of the film. How it will be changed is unclear, but it's a testament in their faith in it that they were still willing to show this current cut before likely tweaking the special effects and possibly making some more editing decisions.

Based on the near-unanimously positive reaction, though, it might be that very little needs to be altered, after all. This version of it seems to have gone over quite well indeed.

That said, there also might be some strategy to the version released, as WBD is trying to keep some secrets for the release. While talking about how this film might impact the DCU moving forward, Muschietti clarified again that this is not the eventual theatrical cut.

"You can ask me that question again after June 16," he teased, per ComicBook.com. He then spoke in several circles trying to explain himself whithout saying anything. "There's a lot of surprises in this way, but that's a great thing. Because the answer is yes, but... No," he said.

"The answer is yes. You asked me is this a timeline where some things are similar and some things are not? The answer is yes," he continued. "Now you want to know more? Go watch the movie and pay the ticket. No. What I'm saying is that you might reformulate your question, and I'll be there to answer. I'll follow you around."

At CinemaCon, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO described the film as "the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen," per THR, sharing that he'd already seen it three times.

Muschietti heaped praise on Miller's performance, saying, "I discovered they are an incredible comedian and also [handled] all the action required for a big spectacle like this. They wanted to do all the stunts, and I let them."

As for the future of Ezra Miller's take on The Flash after the upcoming reset of the film DC Universe? Muschietti couldn't say one way or the other, telling fans at CinemaCon that they know about as much as he does.

While conceding that there is a lot of flux in the DCU right now, he noted, per /Film, "I think that we're all waiting to see how this movie does. Of course, there's excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie is successful."

He also said that thanks to the established multiverse, anything is possible. Certainly if "The Flash" goes on to become another billion-dollar film for WBD -- after "Aquaman" and "Joker," which both have upcoming sequels -- a follow-up starts to feel more possible.

"The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible," said Muschietti. "The multiverse allows all these different worlds to coexist and interact and, hopefully, yes." In other words, he'll cross his fingers and hope along with everyone else, and then wait to see what unfolds.

Ezra Miller stars as two different versions of Barry Allen in "The Flash," flexing their acting skills even further. The film also stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their versions of Batman, Michael Shannon reprising his "Man of Steel" role as General Zod alongside Antje Traue's Faora, Sasha Calle as a new Supergirl, Kiercey Clemmons as Iris West, and Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú as Barry's parents.

Critics are also teasing that there are a lot more DCU Easter Eggs and surprises than just what's been reveled so far, with Muschietti further telling fans that even more of them wound up on the cutting room floor. We'll have to wait to see what makes the big screen, and then look for deleted scenes down the road.

You can check out the latest trailer for "The Flash" and early CinemaCon reactions below.

The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke, The Flash is the ultimate movie going experience as it has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor and plenty of nostalgia. Ezra Miller is phenomenal as dual Barry Allens. Michael… pic.twitter.com/F7SHA30vZM — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 26, 2023 @ScottDMenzel

#TheFlash is pretty great, and it makes sense to me now why DC didn't shelve this one. Michael Keaton is ... chef's kiss. I didn't realize how much I needed Keaton's Batman in my life again. Some really emotional moments here. Sasha Calle is awesome - I want to see more of her! pic.twitter.com/2DYhSKMfyI — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 26, 2023 @JennaBusch

I’m honestly floored it’s this good. As a monster BACK TO THE FUTURE fan, it has BTTF vibes all day. Michael Keaton is amazing, as expected, and this is the best Ezra Miller has been as Flash. Affleck gets some of his best Batman moments, too, and Sasha Calle rocks! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/1cfyamTg9M — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2023 @ErikDavis

I didn't know what to make of the hype before The Flash, but WOW. The movie is an absolute blast from end to end. It's hilarious, thrilling, emotional, and surprising. What an incredible way to launch the next chapter of DC movies. Get excited! pic.twitter.com/4kvf1hWeih — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 26, 2023 @eeisenberg

Just saw the first ever public screening of The Flash at CinemaCon. It is a dazzling trip thru time as the DC universe indeed flashes before our eyes. Not just a great new addition to DC but a wild and surprising tribute to what came before. A triumph for Ezra and Keatons return. — Pete Hammond (@DeadlinePete) April 26, 2023 @DeadlinePete

THE FLASH is awesome! One of the very best DC movies, a perfect blend of action, heart & humor! So many WOW & chill-inducing moments that longtime DC fans will love! EZRA MILLER is superb (twice, actually!) & MICHAEL KEATON’s still got it! #TheFLASH #BATMAN #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/mYJrz7YUZG — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) April 26, 2023 @MovieMantz

Nostalgic. HILARIOUS. With tons of heart and two outstanding performances by Ezra Miller. I honestly can’t believe #TheFlash actually exists. It’s magical. It presses every button. I’ll see it 1,000 times. pic.twitter.com/hhT6dXz6PO — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) April 26, 2023 @Sean_OConnell

Yup. #TheFlash is as good as rumored. It’s Back to the Future meets Spider-Man: No Way Home with all the humor & heart of the former and action and surprises of the latter. If anything, it might be a tad too ambitious but it’s also just incredibly satisfying, heartwarming & fun. pic.twitter.com/Yysb9mjiAm — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 26, 2023 @GermainLussier

BELIEVE THE HYPE! Christopher Nolan movies aside, #TheFlashMovie is the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years that belongs in the same conversation as SUPERMAN 78 and BATMAN 89. The movie breaks incredible new ground in superhero cinema & honors DC lore of years past. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/zGkhpfjlsl — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) April 26, 2023 @elmayimbe

THE FLASH: far more madcap than I expected. Really nailed what reading a 5-issue crossover comic book is like. Tons of Ezra Miller being zany and time paradox stuff. Nerds will lose their minds at the ending. And beginning and middle. Comics! — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) April 26, 2023 @jhoffman

Just watched #TheFlash at CinemaCon. It has some stuff in it you will not believe and it showcases much more of Barry Allen’s powers. It is indeed one of DC’s best and fits nicely as a bridge story between the old and new DCEU franchises. It’s also the funniest DC movie. pic.twitter.com/uDepMKVVG1 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 26, 2023 @rob_keyes

BELIEVE THE HYPE FOR THIS FILM. #TheFlash delivers EVERYTHING. From action to comedy to cameos to incredible VFX…. Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle are INCREDIBLE as The Flash, #Batman & #Supergirl. Just WOW! #CinemaCon #ATM pic.twitter.com/29XnHPhmQw — At The Movies Online (@atmoviesonline) April 26, 2023 @atmoviesonline

Damn, #TheFlash is good! It’s super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen’s is crazy well done.



Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done. pic.twitter.com/7QqiHVNAJy — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 26, 2023 @BrandonDavisBD

#TheFlash is fantastic. I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton, the action, humor and emotion. Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up.



WB didn’t show the after the credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/J8KsdrKVwz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2023 @colliderfrosty

Yeah, #TheFlash is legit great! It delivers some notably thrilling, fun and creative moments I felt I hadn’t seen in a million other superhero movies. It had me smiling from the Warner Bros. logo at the top and I even dug stuff inspired by movies I wasn’t into. pic.twitter.com/B5vFyFBBcl — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 26, 2023 @TheEricGoldman

Just out of #TheFlash at CinemaCon. Believe the hype folks - truly one of the great superhero movies. Ezra Miller (x2), Sasha Calle and MICHAEL KEATON. It’s pretty perfect and one of the best films of this type you could ever hope to see. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 26, 2023 @joblocom

#TheFlash was INCREDIBLE. Full of heroes, heart, humor & HOPE. I cried SEVERAL times. Wow. I can’t even believe some of what I saw on the big screen. Y’all are in for a treat!!! #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2023 🦇💜 pic.twitter.com/ex35sKGZPm — Taylor Gonzales (@50shadesoftayyy) April 26, 2023 @50shadesoftayyy