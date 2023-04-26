First Flash Reactions from CinemaCon Are Incredible, Director Addresses Ezra Miller Controversy

Warner Bros.

Multiple critics are describing "The Flash" as one of the best superhero films of all time, even as its planned release stirred up controversy due to the multiple arrests and controversies that plagued its star Ezra Miller last year.

It's an interesting time to be a fan of the DC Universe of films because that entire franchise is in such a state of flux. Enter one of the most controversial films, due to the off-screen behavior of its star, "The Flash," which is seeing glowing reviews coming out of CinemaCon.

The first batch of critics and movie theater owners to have seen the film are tweeting out not just praise for the film, or its embattled star Ezra Miller, but they're calling it among the greatest superhero films ever made. It makes it a little easier to see why it wasn't so easy for DC to just shelve the film.

While it will always remain a controversial decision to release the film after Miller's erratic 2022 that saw them arrested multiple times for erratic behavior. After releasing a statement apologizing in August, Miller has since sought treatment.

"Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now," said co-head of the new DCU, Peter Safran in January, per The Hollywood Reporter. "When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what’s the best path forward."

The film's director, Andy Muschietti, told fans at CinemaCon, per ComicBook.com, that "Ezra is well now." He went on to add, "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

Certainly, Miller seeking treatment helped, as well, with the decision to still release the film. It also figures to be a pivotal piece of how the DCU might change moving forward, featuring, as it does, stars from various DC properties, including Michael Keaton's version of Batman (Keaton also appeared in the "Batgirl" film that was shelved).

It could be that the new iteration of the DC Universe, as envisioned by Safran and fellow co-head James Gunn, will spin out of the multiversal events of this film. There is precedent, too, for a DC multiverse impacting things. It's happened multiple times in the comic book line, and even hit The CW line of DC superhero shows.

The notion at CinemaCon is that Warner Bros. Discovery is attempting to deflect from concerns about Miller's treatment and recovery by shifting focus to the film itself, which is why they opted to screen it so early. "The Flash" doesn't hit theaters until June 16.

In fact, producers made it clear to the attendees that this is not the final cut of the film. How it will be changed is unclear, but it's a testament in their faith in it that they were still willing to show this current cut before likely tweaking the special effects and possibly making some more editing decisions.

Based on the near-unanimously positive reaction, though, it might be that very little needs to be altered, after all. This version of it seems to have gone over quite well indeed.

That said, there also might be some strategy to the version released, as WBD is trying to keep some secrets for the release. While talking about how this film might impact the DCU moving forward, Muschietti clarified again that this is not the eventual theatrical cut.

"You can ask me that question again after June 16," he teased, per ComicBook.com. He then spoke in several circles trying to explain himself whithout saying anything. "There's a lot of surprises in this way, but that's a great thing. Because the answer is yes, but... No," he said.

"The answer is yes. You asked me is this a timeline where some things are similar and some things are not? The answer is yes," he continued. "Now you want to know more? Go watch the movie and pay the ticket. No. What I'm saying is that you might reformulate your question, and I'll be there to answer. I'll follow you around."

At CinemaCon, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO described the film as "the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen," per THR, sharing that he'd already seen it three times.

Muschietti heaped praise on Miller's performance, saying, "I discovered they are an incredible comedian and also [handled] all the action required for a big spectacle like this. They wanted to do all the stunts, and I let them."

As for the future of Ezra Miller's take on The Flash after the upcoming reset of the film DC Universe? Muschietti couldn't say one way or the other, telling fans at CinemaCon that they know about as much as he does.

While conceding that there is a lot of flux in the DCU right now, he noted, per /Film, "I think that we're all waiting to see how this movie does. Of course, there's excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie is successful."

He also said that thanks to the established multiverse, anything is possible. Certainly if "The Flash" goes on to become another billion-dollar film for WBD -- after "Aquaman" and "Joker," which both have upcoming sequels -- a follow-up starts to feel more possible.

"The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible," said Muschietti. "The multiverse allows all these different worlds to coexist and interact and, hopefully, yes." In other words, he'll cross his fingers and hope along with everyone else, and then wait to see what unfolds.

Ezra Miller stars as two different versions of Barry Allen in "The Flash," flexing their acting skills even further. The film also stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their versions of Batman, Michael Shannon reprising his "Man of Steel" role as General Zod alongside Antje Traue's Faora, Sasha Calle as a new Supergirl, Kiercey Clemmons as Iris West, and Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú as Barry's parents.

Critics are also teasing that there are a lot more DCU Easter Eggs and surprises than just what's been reveled so far, with Muschietti further telling fans that even more of them wound up on the cutting room floor. We'll have to wait to see what makes the big screen, and then look for deleted scenes down the road.

You can check out the latest trailer for "The Flash" and early CinemaCon reactions below.

