South Korean President Shocks White House State Dinner with American Pie Rendition

He may have been the guest of honor, but South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol wasn't expected to steal the show -- and the internet -- with his stunning performance of an American classic.

At the White House state dinner on Wednesday, Yoon broke out into an a cappella performance of his favorite song, Don McLean's 1971 classic "American Pie."

The rendition, which you can watch below, stunned the audience in attendance and even had President Joe Biden exclaiming he had "no damn idea" the South Korean leader could sing -- let alone that well.

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol grabbed a mic and sang the Don Mclean classic “American Pie” to an astonished audience at the White House state dinner.



The viral moment all began when an interpreter revealed the song was a favorite of Yoon's from back in his school days.

"Well we want to hear you sing it," Biden told Yoon, who then took the mic and shocked everyone in attendance.

The performance elicited a standing ovation, including Angelina Jolie.

Biden then told the leader, "I understand that you like the guitar as well," before handing Yoon a signed instrument from none other than McLean himself.