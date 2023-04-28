Love is Blind Star Says It's 'Inappropriate' to Ask About Baby Plans Amid Vanessa Lachey Backlash

Getty

The reality star, who met his wife Lauren Speed-Hamilton on the first season of the show,

"Love is Blind" star Cameron Hamilton says family planning is private amid the Vanessa Lachey drama.

In an Instagram Reel posted on Wednesday, the 32-year-old reality star shared his opinion on why it's inappropriate to ask couples when they’re looking to expect to grow their families.

"As a community, can we agree that it's always inappropriate to ask couples when they are going to have a baby?" Hamilton asked his followers. "Because you don't know what couples are going through at the end of the day. They may not be ready to have kids. They may be having difficulties conceiving. They may have other things going on in their lives that make it difficult to have a baby."

The Netflix personality explained he was inspired to create the reel to speak up for couples all around the world "who undergo this same scrutiny."

Cameron, who met his wife Lauren Speed-Hamilton on the first season of the reality show, clarified his "message was not aimed at a specific person" after fans began mentioning Lachey in the comments.

"[Lauren and I have] been asked this question by thousands of people over the last few years, and so have millions of other couples," he replied to a fan comment, explaining that the video was motivated by his own struggles. "My spirit was simply telling me to address it. My intent is to bring more compassion and understanding towards couples, even if the message only reaches a few."

Lachey has made headlines alongside her "Love is Blind" co-host and husband Nick Lachey not only due to the technical difficulties with the live reunion of the show, but also for her questions about family planning.

Amid the drama, fans of the reality dating show even started a petition online to have them removed from the series.

Though season two contestants Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati have publicly supported the Lachey duo, they agreed it was "inappropriate" for Vanessa to grill them about their family plans.