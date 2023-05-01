Jessica Chastain Is Unrecognizable As She Goes Blonde To Met Gala

Getty

The actress ditched her signature copper red locks for an icy cool tone twist at the annual costume gala

Jessica Chastain premiered a dramatic new hair color while walking the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 46-year-old "Interstellar" star was unrecognizable as she ditched her classic copper red tresses for a cool tone platinum blonde look at the Met Gala.

Chastain returned to fashion's biggest night wearing a strapless black sheer tiered gown with a sweetheart neckline designed by Gucci. The actress paired her jaw dropping look with matching sheer opera gloves and wore a cocktail ring on each finger along with a diamond studded statement necklace. She also finished her look with a pair of big sunglasses.

The theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late fashion designer. The dress code is both a simple prompt and a challenge to realize, asking guests to come dressed "in honor of Karl." Lagerfeld headed his own eponymous brand as well as designed for Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and of course Vogue's Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the star-studded gala this year.