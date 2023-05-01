Sofia Richie's Husband Elliot Grainge Attempts to Narrate Makeup Tutorial, Fails Hard

Instagram

The honeymooners shared a hilarious TikTok video in which Grainge struggles to keep up with his new wife's makeup routine.

Newlyweds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are having fun on their honeymoon, posting TikTok videos from their tropical getaway.

Richie shared a video on Saturday putting a twist on her usual GRWM -- Get Ready With Me -- videos; this time recruiting her new husband to do the voice over for her.

"GWRM with me. Hi, my name is Sofia Richie Grainge, and I’m gonna do a makeup tutorial," began Grainge, getting the acronym wrong right at the top as his wife started to apply makeup.

"Putting this black tube makeup on the face, blobbing everywhere. Putting black foamy thing under the eyes. Wow, this is quick," said the 29-year-old music executive, who was struggling to keep up with his other half.

"Another black tube putting lines above the eyes [and] everywhere. Putting on another foamy black thing. OK, here we go: Rosy red cheeks, rosy red, doubling on the rosy red cheeks. I think this is the fourth time."

Sofia can be heard giggling in the background of the video, as Grainge totally botches the routine. The only product he managed to correctly name was mascara. "We've got another beautiful pink thing -- mascara," he narrated, "Lengthening the eyebrows."

Despite his lack of makeup knowledge, it's clear that Grainge is head over heels for his new wife.

"You look great," he told Sofia, "And get ready with me. I’m pretty, yay!" She captioned the post: "at least he knew mascara."

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot last month in a lavish, star-studded wedding.

The 24-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander said "I do" at Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc in the South of France, wearing custom Chanel on her big day.