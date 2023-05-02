Jon Bon Jovi Opens Up About Son's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Getty

The rock legend has nothing but kind words for the "Stranger Things" star's future with his son -- but has a few words of advice for the young couple

Jon Bon Jovi is opening up about his son's recent engagement to actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The rock star spoke with Andy Cohen on "Radio Andy," where he had nothing but praise for his soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

It was recently announced that his son, Jake Bongiovi, and the "Stranger Things" star had gotten engaged. While many brought the couples young age to attention, Bon Jovi has no concerns.

"When your almost 21-year-old says, 'I'm getting engaged,' do you worry for them that they're too young?" asked Cohen, who also noted that Bon Jovi was highschool sweethearts with his wife, Dorothea Hurley.

"I don't know if age matters," responded Bon Jovi. "If you find the right partner and you grow together."

"That would be my advice," he added. "Growing together is wise."

Bon Jovi also proudly mentioned that three of his four children are engaged.

"I think that all of my kids have found the people they think they can grow together with and we like them all."

"Millie's wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very happy."

The 19-year-old "Stranger Things" star sent the internet into a frenzy when she seemingly announced her engagement to 20-year-old Jake earlier this month.

In a post to Instagram on Monday, Brown shared a photo of the couple locked in an embrace on the beach as she flashed a diamond ring on her left hand. She further alluded to her engagement by captioning the black and white photo with lyrics to Taylor Swift's "Lover" -- writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."