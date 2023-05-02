Padma Lakshmi Sizzles In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: 'Never Felt Better About Myself'

Sports Illustrated/YouTube

"I fainted," commented Mindy Kaling after seeing the jaw-dropping photos.

Padma Lakshmi goes from "Top Chef" to top model in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

On Monday, the magazine announced the 52-year-old host's appearance in the upcoming issue, sharing a number of photos from her pictorial and an interview in which she opened up about what she aimed to accomplish with the shoot.

"From the first conversation to the fitting to every interaction I’ve had with [editor MJ Day] and everyone, they said this is about you feeling good and your comfort level," shared Lakshmi. "I want everybody to see this pictorial and understand that sometimes a whole new phase that's even more exciting than anything you've ever experienced before can happen well over 40."

The shoot went down in Dominica shortly after filming the latest season of "Top Chef," with the magazine noting she often goes "up two or three sizes" by the end of filming the Bravo cooking competition. That, however, didn't deter her from getting into a bikini.

"I love where I am in my life and know my body is not perfect by any means, but I feel beautiful. I feel like I have a very lucky, fruitful, productive life. My thighs may have been leaner, and my boobs were probably slightly higher in earlier parts of my life, but I have never felt better about myself," she explained. "I hope they see a full woman in all my facets and nuances and some contradictions. I wouldn't go back to my 20s if you paid me all the money in the world."

The photos highlight the 7-inch scar on Lakshmi's right arm, something she's come to display proudly on red carpets and TV appearances since a car accident when she was a teenager.

"Having Helmut [Newton] see me through his eyes and his lens and finding beauty in my scar really was a game-changer for me," she told SI of time modeling in her 20s. "I'm not just saying the light bulb went off and that was it, but when I stopped covering my scar and started wearing it proudly, that was the minute that everything changed."

"I learned a very important lesson as a young woman that beauty is arbitrary, and so is fashion. What's important is that you feel beautiful no matter what," she added. "And that you understand that sometimes your -- I'm not going to say weaknesses -- your obstacles, and overcoming them can often be your strength. I feel more beautiful now because I hold that strength and I hold the experience in my flesh, in my person and in my spirit."

After sharing a pair of photos from the shoot to her Instagram page, Padma's comments were flooded with messages from her celebrity friends and fans.