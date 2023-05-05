Alec Baldwin Admits He 'Forgot' to Add Ireland Baldwin in Tribute Post to Children

Getty

Alec Baldwin is making things right after forgetting his daughter Ireland Baldwin in a recent tribute post.

The 65-year-old "Boss Baby" actor took to Instagram to share a tribute to his seven youngest children he shares with his wife Hilaria Baldwin. He described his brood as "seven reasons to carry on during tough times."

Baldwin, who recently received the greenlight to resume filming "Rust" following his dropped involuntary manslaughter charges, claimed "I'm not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be" in his caption.

The tribute consisted of a carousel of various selfies of his kids. Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months, were pictured in the post though Ireland was noticeably absent.

Fans took to the comments to call the "30 Rock" alum for his faux pas.

"Don't you have 8 children?" one follower asked while another wrote, "I'm missing your beautiful Ireland."

Someone else commented, "I'm sure your oldest is happy you left her out🙄."

When he realized his error, Baldwin was quick to right his wrongs and subsequently posted a black-and-white photo of the model.

"We forgot Billy Preston!" he captioned the post. "This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy."

Ireland and her boyfriend Rac announced they were expecting their first child back in December 2022.

The couple revealed the exciting news in a joint Instagram post with a photo of a sonogram. "Happy New Year ❤️," Ireland captioned the post at the time.

Ireland also shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test to her Instagram Story, in addition to a shot of herself sitting in front of the toilet, and wrote "If I haven't gotten back to you RE goodtimes, projects, inquiries, responding in general... it's because this was me for the past while. I'm not ignoring you."

During an appearance on the "Girlboss Radio" podcast back in January, the 27-year-old announced her baby's name and the rationale behind the decision.