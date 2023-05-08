Below Deck's Kate Chastain Addresses Speculation Over Identity of Newborn Son's Father

Instagram

Chastain ruled out one former costar after fans started posting guesses about the child's paternity.

Kate Chastain's baby boy, Sullivan Cay, is only days old -- but he's already the subject of online gossip!

After the "Below Deck" star revealed last Friday that she gave birth to her first child and shared the first photo of the newborn (above left), the comments started getting flooded with guesses about the identity of the child's father. Though Chastain has not named the dad publicly, quite a few of her fans speculated that Chef Ben Robinson -- who also appeared on "Below Deck" -- was the baby daddy.

"He looks like chef Ben," wrote one follower, before another added, "There is no test result in this world that could convince me that isn't Ben’s child."

"Either that's Ben or his Benjamin Buttons," joked one fan, while someone else said Sullivan was "10000% bens kid."

Chastain clearly caught wind of the commentary and addressed it in a tweet on Monday -- sharing a photo of her child (above right) and adding, "For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ben actually shared a photo with a very pregnant Kate to his own Instagram page last month, joking at the time, "Who knew that Kate Chastain and I would be the same weight one day."

"Please wish my great friend @kate_chastain an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be," he added, along with a heart emoji.

The comments on that post are also filled with speculation that he's the father.

Of course, there is history between Chastain and Robinson, who confirmed in 2019 that they once hooked up between the second and third seasons of "Below Deck."

Chastain, 40, joined the Bravo reality show on its second season in 2014 and continued to put up with some pretty demanding guests until 2020, when she quit after six seasons.

"I've always hoped to be a mom, so this was just a dream come true," she told TooFab back in January, before giving birth.