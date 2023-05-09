Chrissy Teigen Posts C-Section Pic from OR in Response to Bizarre Claim She Used Surrogate

Instagram

The mom of three shared the photo after she was accused of being "born male," using a device "called a moonbump" to only pretend she had been pregnant

Chrissy Teigen is making it clear she carried her four-month-old daughter Esti Maxine.

In response to a bizarre claim made by someone online that she was "born male," used a device "called a moonbump" and only pretended she was pregnant while actually paying for a surrogate Chrissy posted a photo from her C-section.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother of three first shared a screenshot of the wild comment before then posting the delivery picture.

She captioned the image of Esti's birth: "Extremely realistic 'moon bump'".

Teigen's previous deliveries -- daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4 -- were all vaginal births; she shares all three children with husband John Legend.

She previously told People, "I like that I've seen both experiences."