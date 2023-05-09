Donald Trump Found Liable of Sexual Abuse in E. Jean Carroll Case

Getty

Trump, however, was not found liable for rape

Former President Donald Trump has been found liable for the sexual of abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll from an incident in the 1990s.

A federal jury in New York awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages for the sexual abuse allegation and for defaming her last year when he claimed she had fabricated her account.

The jury, however, did not find Trump liable for rape, which Carroll had accused him of.

The jury was composed of six men and three women.

Carroll claimed the businessman assaulted her in the dressing room of a department store in the mid 1990s -- no criminal charges were ever brought against Trump and the statute of limitations had long since passed.

However, a new law in New York state allowed Carroll, 79, to bring a civil suit against the controversial figure in late 2022.

Carroll went on to accuse Trump, 76, of defaming her when he denied her allegations, branding them "a complete con job" and dismissively said she was not his "type."