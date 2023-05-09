Henry Winkler Details Debilitating 'Psychic Pain' After Happy Days Ended

Getty

Henry Winkler is opening up about his unhappy days as a struggling actor.

During an appearance on the "TODAY" show, the 77-year-old "Barry" actor got real about the challenges he experienced after his time on the hit sitcom "Happy Days" came to a close in 1984.

He admitted that spending over a decade portraying Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli -- or more affectionately known as "The Fonz" -- on television resulted in him becoming typecast as a leather clad greaser.

"There were eight or nine years at a time when I couldn't get hired because I was 'The Fonz,'" Winkler confessed, "because I was typecast."

This struggle to find work eventually led to his mental health spiraling.

"I had psychic pain that was debilitating because I didn't know what to do," he said, recalling his anxiety. "I didn't know where to find it, whatever it was, I didn't know what I was going to do. I had a family. I had a dog. I had a roof. Oh. My. God."

Though the "Arrested Development" star had his fair share of obstacles after the show ended, Winkler said he has no regrets about bringing his iconic character to life.

"I loved playing 'The Fonz,'" he continued. "I love those people. I loved learning how to play softball. I loved traveling all over the world together with the cast. I would not have traded it."

"Not only that, but also, I don't know that I would've gotten here if I hadn't gone through the struggle," he added.

While the actor eventually stuck the landing with many great roles, including his most recent run in HBO's "Barry," Winkler admitted that, "it is not easy to find your authenticity."

"I've opened so many doors," he explained. "I've found canoe paddles. I found scuba gear. I found unread books. I never found, for the longest time, authenticity, which I now know."

"Life is more fun than you think it is, than you allow it to be," he noted, saying he believes authenticity is the "key to living."

"Don't worry so much," he said.