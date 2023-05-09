Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie to Fill In For Vanna White on Wheel Of Fortune

Instagram/Getty

The Maryland native previously made her debut as a letter turner in 2020 while Sajak recovered from surgery and White took over his hosting position.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak is temporarily stepping into his co-host Vanna White's shoes.

The 28-year-old country music artist took to her Instagram Story on Monday to reveal she was trying her hand at tapping tiles as White competes on Wednesday’s episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

In another slide, Maggie shared Mayim Bialik's video post announcing she would be competing against White and her "Jeopardy!" co-host, Ken Jennings on "Ultimate Host Night."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I hope to make Vanna proud," the singer smiled as Pat gushed, "I think I'm gonna cry."

This isn't the first time Maggie has filled in for the 66-year-old “Wheel of Fortune” staple. Back in 2020, the "Wild Boy" musician made her debut as a letter turner while Sajak recovered from surgery and White took over his hosting position.

The Princeton University alum, who works as the game show’s social correspondent, also appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on Monday where she appeared behind the "bar" as a bartender.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Maggie's history with "Wheel of Fortune" obviously goes way back to when she was a baby. According to the show's website, she frequently visited the set with her father when she was a little girl and often joined Pat on stage.

When she became the social correspondent in 2021, she described the staff and crew as her "extended family."

"The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family," Maggie said in a statement at the time. "And I'm thrilled to be working with them. It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show's longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling."