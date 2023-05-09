Sia Marries Dan Bernard In Stunning Ceremony Held at Kourtney Kardashian Wedding Venue

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

There wasn't a wig in sight as the bride said "I do" in a gorgeous lace, mermaid gown in front of just four guests.

Sia is a married woman!

The "Chandelier" singer got married to boyfriend Dan Bernard over the weekend at Dolce & Gabbana designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy -- the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian said "I do" to Travis Barker during her extravagant affair in May 2022.

The singer/songwriter -- full name Sia Furler -- wore a light pink, lace mermaid gown for the intimate affair. While she's known for rocking oversized wigs that cover her face in public, Furler looked stunning with her natural hair in an updo with a tulle veil. She also rocked a bold red lip on her big day.

Bernard, meanwhile, wore a light teal tuxedo with matching cummerbund and bowtie.

According to People, the ceremony was attended by only four guests, with the pair exchanging vows under an arch covered in pink, peach and yellow roses. The area was also decorated with a floral rug and gold tables covered in candles.

This is the second marriage for Sia, who previously tied the knot with Erik Anders in August 2014. They split in December 2016.

It's unclear how long she's been dating Bernard, though the two were seen holding hands at the premiere of "West Side Story" in December 2021 -- before she shared a photo of the two together to her Instagram page in October 2022.