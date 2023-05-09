Why Vanessa Hudgens Is Considering Eloping with Fiancé Cole Tucker

CBS

Hudgens and Tucker confirmed their engagement in February.

Vanessa Hudgens is opening up about planning her wedding to fiancé Cole Tucker.

While appearing on Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress jokingly admitted that she's considering eloping because of how difficult wedding planning has been so far.

"It's hard ... finding a venue is tough," Hudgens, 34, shared. "I kind of just want to elope. I'm really -- I'm lost, I don't know."

When asked if her husband-to-be has any "opinions" on wedding planning, Hudgens said, "He just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'"

After "The Princess Switch" star showed Barrymore her gorgeous engagement ring, Barrymore gushed over Tucker, "He's so nice to you, and he just appreciates you, and he seems to see you for who you really are."

"Fully, yeah," Hudgens agreed, sweetly.

Hudgens and Tucker were first romantically linked in late 2020, and went Instagram relationship official in February 2021.

Two years later, the couple announced their engagement. Hudgens shared the news on Instagram, and revealed a close-up look at her stunning diamond ring.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍," she captioned the post at the time.

During an appearance on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" last month, the "High School Musical" alum said she "feels amazing" following her engagement.

"I was talking about this with Cole, my partner. People are always like, 'Does it feel different?'" she explained. "You know, it actually does. There's like a sense of security and you feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée."

Hudgens also revealed that she told her sister, Stella, that she thought she "just found [her] future husband" following her first weekend with Tucker. She also shared that Tucker had all of the qualities she was looking for in a partner.