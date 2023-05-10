Ariana Madix Shades Tom Sandoval in Savage New Brand Deal

Instagram/Getty

"Feels like I'm just starting a whole new unclogged chapter of my life you know?" the Vanderpump Rules star tells fans

Ariana Madix is continuing to turn lemons into lemonade.

The 37-year-old "Vanderpump Rules" star shaded her ex-boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval in her latest brand deal with Bic Razors where she delivered a cheeky monologue about moving past what’s been "blocking me from living the life I deserve."

Madix goes through the motions of her morning routine, before sharing, "It's about time I shared my truth about something that’s irritating me lately."

"It just feels like everyday, something was blocking me from living the life I deserve and I can’t lie, it's been kind of rough," the Bravolebrity says as she's featured making her bed and burning sage to remove negative energy from her living space.

"Life does not have to be that complicated and annoying," she continues, before pausing for dramatic effect. "We all deserve to know how to deal with ... these freaking hairs that get stuck in my razor!"

After a shot of herself using the razor on her legs, she quips to fans, "Feels like I'm just starting a whole new unclogged chapter of my life you know?"

Back in March, TMZ broke the news that Sandoval and Madix split after nine years together amid the latter's discovery that the former had been cheating on her with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Sources also told the outlet that Ariana called things off with Tom after she found text messages -- and a video -- on his phone that were said to be "sexual in nature." The insiders added that Madix told friends she discovered Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair had been going on for months.

Though she's been working through her lion's share of emotional trauma, the reality star hasn't allowed the scandal to get to her and has been capitalizing on her career’s new upward trajectory.

From getting cast in Lifetime's "Buying Back My Daughter" to attending the White House Correspondents Dinner, Ariana has been living it up and has even been dating New York City fitness trainer, Daniel Wai.