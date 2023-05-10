Chase Sui Wonders Opens Up About 'Sacred' Pete Davidson Relationship

Getty

"The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game," the actress said of her romance with the SNL alum

Chase Sui Wonders is getting candid about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

In an interview with Nylon magazine, the actress recalled meeting the "Saturday Night Live" alum in 2021 on the set of the horror comedy, "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

“[Pete and I] became fast friends on 'Bodies,' and it was just clear that we could work together super well," said Wonders, 26, who stars alongside Davidson, 29, once again in "Bupkis," the latter's new Peacock series. "He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing."

She went on to add, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred."

Over the past few years, Davidson's love life has continued to make headlines due to his high-profile relationships.

Back in 2018, Davidson first made headlines for his romantic endeavors when he got engaged to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks of dating. The former couple eventually called it quits in October of that year, and Grande went on to write, "Thank U, Next" a hit song that referenced Davidson by name.

As for how Wonders feels about dating Davidson in the spotlight, she told Nylon, "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it's like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I'm still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much."

Wonders and Davidson were first linked in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game together. However, at the time, the "Big Time Adolescence" star was still dating Ratajkowski, and it was said he and Wonders were just friends.