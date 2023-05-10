Welcome to Plathville Star Olivia Plath's Brother Dead at 15 After 'Unexpected Accident'

Instagram/Meggs Family

"Micah brought tremendous light, laughter and love into every life he touched and his presence will be greatly missed," read his obituary.

One of the stars of TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" is in mourning following the sudden and tragic death of her younger brother.

Olivia Plath, who's been married to Ethan Plath since 2018, shared on Instagram last week that she would be taking a social media break "for a bit" following an accident involving her brother. "Don't worry if you don't see me around — I'm taking some space now," she wrote (via Us Weekly), "I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving."

On Tuesday, she also told her followers she was still "on a social media break due to a family death."

According to The Roanoke Times, Olivia's 15-year-old brother Micah Meggs died last Thursday, May 4, after he was struck by a car while riding an electric bike. Both the teen and the car were reportedly in the same lane, heading in the same direction, when the accident occurred around 10pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by state police.

In his obituary, Micah was remembered as a "fun loving" individual whose "intrepid determination characterized his life." The teenager was the ninth of ten children and "enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman."

He also "loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved." While his family noted Meggs had Cerebral Palsy, he "never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle." They said he devoted a lot of his time recently helping others who also suffered from Brachial Plexus injuries.

"Micah brought tremendous light, laughter and love into every life he touched and his presence will be greatly missed," they shared, asking for donations to be made to The United Brachial Plexus Network in lieu of flowers.